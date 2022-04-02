'You got to get your act together': Ex-KKR opener slams Shreyas Iyer after PBKS game; 'He's too good to play such shots'

Kolkata Knight Riders rode on an incredible effort from all-rounder Andre Russell, as he smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 31 deliveries to steer the side to a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings on Friday. After the KKR had bowled Mayank Agarwal's side out on 137 in 18.2 overs, they were left in a spot of bother in the run-chase, losing four quick wickets for 51 in 7 overs.

However, in came Russell and began an exhibition in power-hitting, smashing the ball all around the park to decimate the Punjab Kings bowling attack. The West Indian hit 8 towering sixes en route to his 70-run knock, as KKR chased down the target in merely 14.3 overs. He also grabbed 30 runs off fellow West Indian Odean Smith's over, which is a record in the current edition so far.

Even as KKR picked their second win of the season, the team management would be scratching their heads over the top-order collapse. The side faced a similar collapse during the game against RCB when they were bowled out on 128, and the form of their captain Shreyas Iyer might be a cause of worry.

In the three games so far, Iyer scored 20* (off 19 balls), 13, and 26; against PBKS, he gave his wicket away rather cheaply as he looked to attack leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Former India batter Aakash Chopra, who has represented the Knight Riders in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, wasn't impressed with Iyer.

“I think Shreyas Iyer has some issues against the leg-spinner. It seems all he wants to do is go for a six against them. He got out to Rahul Chahar today, and gave his wicket away to Hasaranga in the previous game. He's too good a player to play shots like these. Yes, Shreyas, you got to get your act together,” said Aakash on his official YouTube channel.

The Knight Riders will return to action on April 6 when the side takes on five-time champions Mumbai Indians.