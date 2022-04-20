IPL 2022: Sixth Covid case detected in Delhi Capitals unit, another foreign player returns positive test - Reports

The IPL 2022 continues to grapple Covid-19 as after Mitchell Marsh, another overseas player from the Delhi Capitals camp has tested positive for Covid-19, multiple media organisations have reported. Another fresh round of testing is being conducted, specifically on the 11 players who are expected to play tonight's contest against Punjab Kings. As for the match, it will only be cancelled if DC is unable to field 11 negative-tested players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports in The Indian Express and Cricbuzz suggest that the positive result came through on the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and that his RT-PCR report is awaited. Whereas, news agency PTI is reporting that the latest player to have tested for Covid-19 is New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tim Siefert. The worrying bit of news is that Seifert trained with the rest of the players yesterday, which could cast a serious doubt over the match.

"As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive. We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," said a player on the condition of anonymity," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports further state all DC players have been asked to return to their hotel rooms and that a door-to-door Covid testing is being conducted. As per the BCCI protocols, an IPL match can only be called off in wake of a Covid scare if the franchise fails to field 11 fit players. ESPNCricinfo reports that the organisers have kept the option of rescheduling the match to a later date but the fact that PBKS players have been asked to leave for the venue suggests that the game might take place after all.

On Tuesday, the BCCI opted to move the contest from Pune to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium 'to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}