IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live

With a new squad, packed with multiple match-winners, two former champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - head into their 2022 season opener at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune with the aim to make a winning start in the tournament and put their troubles of 2021 behind. The Royals will largely depend on captain Sanju Samson and star overseas batter Jos Buttler for their batting but it is their bowling line-up that makes them formidable, comprising the likes of R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini.

For the 2016 champions, who will be heading into an IPL season without Rashid Khan and David Warner for the first time, will depend mostly on Kane Williamson as doubt remains on their middle-order line-up.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs RR Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.