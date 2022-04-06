Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He can bowl six yorkers in an over consistently': Sam Curran on India pacer after IPL performance
‘He can bowl six yorkers in an over consistently’: Sam Curran on India pacer after IPL performance

IPL 2022: Curran, who was a part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Chennai Super Kings squads, said Natarajan is someone who can bowl “six yorkers consistently."
File photo of Sam Curran.(PTI)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who did not send his name for IPL 2022 mega auction to work on his rehabilitation, was mighty impressed with Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan. The left-arm pacer, who is making a comeback to competitive cricket after a year-long injury break, was bought for 4 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Curran, who was a part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Chennai Super Kings squads, said Natarajan is someone who can bowl “six yorkers consistently."

Curran's comments came after Natarajan returned with figures of 2 for 26 in SRH's IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Natarajan's performance was not enough to secure a win for his side but it caught the eye of fans and experts.

"I played against him in Pune last year. He actually defended 13 when I was on strike. I have experienced his yorkers. He is very skilful. A bowler who can hit six yorkers consistently," Curran told ESPNCricinfo.

Curran said Natarajan is a blessing for any team in the shortest format of the game.

"He is someone most teams would love to have in their team. He's a left-armer, got that different angle and also gets a bit of reverse swing. The ball that he bowled to Pandya just tailed in and took the leg stump. It's great to see him fit and back playing in the IPL as he is a class performer," said Sam Curran.

Natarajan made his IPL debut in 2017 but he had a breakthrough season with SRH in IPL 2020 which also earned him an India call-up for the Australia tour.

The left-armer also went on to make debut in all three formats of the game on the Australia tour. But since then, injuries have plagued his career.

He last played for India in an ODI against England in March last year before being sidelined due to knee and shoulder injuries.

