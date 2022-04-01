IPL 2022: 'That's like serving cake to a kindergarten kid' - Australia legend reacts to Shivam Dube's costly 19th over

For Shivam Dube, Thursday was an evening of two halves. In the first innings, the all-rounder scored 49 off 30 balls at a healthy strike-rate of 163, including five fours and two sixes. By the end of the first innings, he was one of CSK’s heroes along with Robin Uthappa. However, by the time the contest ended, Dube’s knock was conveniently forgotten and instead, it was his 25-run penultimate over which got everyone talking. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Dube hadn’t bowled a single over, and yet CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja entrusted him to bowl the 19th over of the match to a well-set Evin Lewis and promising youngster Ayush Badoni. With CSK needing 34 off the last two overs, Dube had a night to forget as he got hammered for 6, 4, 4, 6 and two wides. After the match, Australia legend Matthew Hayden dissected CSK’s tactical errors that cost them the match.

“Moeen Ali bowled just one over. He got smashed for 14 but guess what. That’s what it’s like playing on these really dewy wickets. It’s really wet; imagine trying to bowl with that ball. It’s not easy. And Shivam Dube as well… medium pacer, I mean that is just like serving cake to a little kindergarten kid. And Evin Lewis was just on fire,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

The former Australia opener, who holds the record for the second-highest Test score of all time – 380 against Zimbabwe – felt that Jadeja, who bowled two overs, should have bowled at least one more to make sure his best bowlers were saved for the death. Besides, the drop catches did not help CSK either.

“CSK were also a little untidy on the field, remember that. Remember they dropped a few catches. Quinton de Kock got dropped off Bravo, that would have been the highest wicket-taking delivery. That didn’t happen. Also, Jadeja bowled just two overs, potentially he could have just managed Bravo to get him into that 17th, 19th over by bowling some additional overs,” added Hayden, who represented CSK in the past.

