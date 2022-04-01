'The way cameras were moving, seemed like Dhoni was controlling the game. You've to give Jadeja freedom': Ex-CSK star

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second consecutive defeat of the season on Thursday after the Ravindra Jadeja-led side failed to defend an intimidating 210-run total against Lucknow Super Giants. It was the first IPL win for KL Rahul's unit, who relied heavily on Evin Lewis' blistering fifty comprising three sixes and six fours. IPL rookie Ayush Badoni, 21, also chipped in with a nine-ball 19 with two sixes to help the IPL entrants go past the finish line. (Also Read: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

The game changed completely in the penultimate over bowled by CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube, who conceded 25 off six deliveries to make things look easier for the opposition. It all boiled down to Lucknow needing just nine off the final over, and bowler Mukesh Choudhary bowled a couple of wides before Badoni smashed a six to level the score and then hit winning runs.

It is the first time that four-time champions Chennai have failed to win either of their first two games of an IPL season, and fans have already started calling for Dhoni's return as the captain. But by the looks of it, the current leadership scenario already has an active Dhoni pulling the strings. Many including former CSK player Parthiv Patel feel that current skipper Ravindra Jadeja should be taking the decisions as he will eventually learn from his mistakes.

"If you want to develop someone, you've to give him freedom on the field. Adding C to the name doesn't make him the captain of the team. He (Jadeja) will make mistakes... but will learn from them as well. I feel if you want to develop Jadeja as a player and captain, you've got to let him take decisions. If the situation is too tight, we understand why he (Dhoni) took over. The way cameras were moving, it seemed like Dhoni was controlling the game," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

Also Read | 'If Jadeja was beginning to feel confident about captaincy, he won't now': Ex-India star tears into Dhoni after CSK loss

Dhoni, 40, decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai to Jadeja just a couple of days before the season-opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. The talismanic skipper helped the team become one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament's inception in 2008. He had led CSK to their fourth title last season but Dhoni's exit from the leadership bunch wasn't entirely surprising, especially when he's in the latter stage of his career.

On his appointment, Jadeja, who became a mainstay in India's cricket setup under Dhoni's captaincy, had said that he's confident to “fill in the big boots.” The Saurashtra all-rounder was CSK's number one retention before the auction ahead of Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him. He was my go-to person and he still is today, so I'm not worried too much. And thank you for all your wishes and love."

Eyeing first win of the 15th IPL edition, Chennai Super Kings will be next facing Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

