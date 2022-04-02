Home / Cricket / Watch: KKR's Tim Southee covers 32m distance from long-off in incredible sprint to take stunning catch against PBKS
Watch: KKR's Tim Southee covers 32m distance from long-off in incredible sprint to take stunning catch against PBKS

  • The New Zealand bowler made an incredible sprint, and then took a brilliant catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada.
Tim Southee takes a stunning catch.(IPL)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a dominant six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings to register their second win in the current edition of the Indian Premier League. After bowling the PBKS out on 137 in 18.2 overs, the Shreyas Iyer-led side chased down the target in the 15th over of the innings, thanks largely to Andre Russell's blitzkrieg with the bat. The West Indian all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 70 in merely 31 deliveries to snatch the game away from the Kings, who were once in control after reducing the KKR to 51/4.

It was a superb effort from the KKR bowling lineup earlier in the game, as Umesh Yadav continued on his brilliant form with figures of 4/23 in four overs. Fellow Kiwi pacer Tim Southee also took two wickets in the innings and wrapped up a successful outing with an incredible catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada.

The Kiwi bowler, standing at the long-off boundary, covered 32m distance within seconds to take a stunning catch, as PBKS lost their ninth wicket of the innings in Rabada. The South African star looked dangerous during his stay at the crease, and was dismissed on 26 off 15 deliveries.

Watch:

Earlier, After playing a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell expressed that he felt 'awesome' about his performance.

“Feeling awesome, this is the reason why we play the game. In that position, I know what I can do. It was good to have someone at the crease like Sam who can rotate and help us stick through the tough time. Once I started sweating, I just said that I am gonna go. I backed my ability and that's what I did tonight,” said Russell after the game. 

“I am happy to bring the team over the line. I am happy to do whatever the team requires. I am looking to bowl in the death. If the captain wants me to bowl one in the powerplay, I am more than happy to do that but we have a good amount of bowlers.”

