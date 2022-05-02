Not Kohli or Rohit, Trent Boult names surprise out-of-favour batter who played him the best among Indians

New Zealand's Trent Boult is widely regarded as one of the most lethal fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Boult is currently a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where he is the leading pacer for the side. Over the past few years, Boult has shared a great rivalry with some of India’s best batters including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul among others. However, when the Kiwi speedster was asked which Indian batter played him the best, Boult had a surprise pick. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Boult picked his fellow Rajasthan Royals teammate Karun Nair as the batter who took him on brilliantly among Indians. Interestingly, Boult has not bowled to Nair in an international game or in the Indian Premier League, but the Kiwi pacer insisted that the 30-year-old Indian batter plays him efficiently in the net sessions.

"I haven't bowled Karun Nair in a game, but he has the ability to put any kind of ball I throw to him at the nets. So, at the moment, I would say Karun Nair," Boult told ESPNCricinfo during a question-and-answer session.

Interestingly, Nair is not a part of the Indian team in any format at the moment. The right-handed batter last played for India in 2017 during a Test against Australia in Dharamsala. He has represented India in six Tests and two ODIs, and holds the record for being the only second Indian to score a triple-century in Test history.

Nair had achieved the feat during the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Chennai. Batting at no.5, Nair remained unbeaten on 303 as India clinched an innings-and-75-run victory over the visitors, clinching a 4-0 series victory.

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Nair has made only two appearances for the Royals so far; while he failed to step up on his debut for the franchise against Kolkata Knight Riders (dismissed on 3), Nair didn’t bat in his second game against Delhi Capitals.

