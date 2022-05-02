Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Not Kohli or Rohit, Trent Boult names surprise out-of-favour batter who played him the best among Indians
cricket

Not Kohli or Rohit, Trent Boult names surprise out-of-favour batter who played him the best among Indians

IPL 2022: Trent Boult named the 30-year-old when asked who played him the best among Indians.
Trent Boult.(IPL)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

New Zealand's Trent Boult is widely regarded as one of the most lethal fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Boult is currently a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where he is the leading pacer for the side. Over the past few years, Boult has shared a great rivalry with some of India’s best batters including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul among others. However, when the Kiwi speedster was asked which Indian batter played him the best, Boult had a surprise pick. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'What I see with Hardik Pandya is what exactly happened to Rohit Sharma': Sunil Gavaskar impressed with GT captain

Boult picked his fellow Rajasthan Royals teammate Karun Nair as the batter who took him on brilliantly among Indians. Interestingly, Boult has not bowled to Nair in an international game or in the Indian Premier League, but the Kiwi pacer insisted that the 30-year-old Indian batter plays him efficiently in the net sessions.

"I haven't bowled Karun Nair in a game, but he has the ability to put any kind of ball I throw to him at the nets. So, at the moment, I would say Karun Nair," Boult told ESPNCricinfo during a question-and-answer session.

Interestingly, Nair is not a part of the Indian team in any format at the moment. The right-handed batter last played for India in 2017 during a Test against Australia in Dharamsala. He has represented India in six Tests and two ODIs, and holds the record for being the only second Indian to score a triple-century in Test history.

RELATED STORIES

Nair had achieved the feat during the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Chennai. Batting at no.5, Nair remained unbeaten on 303 as India clinched an innings-and-75-run victory over the visitors, clinching a 4-0 series victory.

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Nair has made only two appearances for the Royals so far; while he failed to step up on his debut for the franchise against Kolkata Knight Riders (dismissed on 3), Nair didn’t bat in his second game against Delhi Capitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
trent boult karun nair ipl 2022 ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP