'Release Arjun. You don't deserve him': Twitter furious at MI, Rohit as Arjun Tendulkar remains on bench against DC

Arjun Tendulkar will have to wait for his Indian Premier League debut, as he remains absent in the side's last match of the season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Arjun, the son of India great Sachin Tendulkar, was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction last year but didn't play for the side in the 2021 edition. He was picked again for INR 30 lakh ahead of the ongoing season, but will have to wait for yet another season for an appearance in the XI as he continues to sit on the sidelines. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'They thought the chosen players were better than me. Fair enough': India senior breaks silence on 2021 T20 WC snub

The Mumbai Indians are already eliminated from the race for playoffs in IPL 2022, but will be aiming to finish their campaign on a high against Rishabh Pant's DC, who need a win to finish in top-4.

Rohit named two changes in his side as attacking younster Dewald Brevis returned to the MI XI in place of Tristan Stubbs, while Hrithik Shokeen replaced Sanjay Yadav. Rohit Sharma informed that Yadav was “injured” for this game.

“There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high,” Rohit said during the toss.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Tendulkar remained absent in the side's XI:

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, welcomed back Prithvi Shaw in their playing XI for their must-win game against MI. Rishabh Pant's men will displace Royal Challengers Bangalore at the fourth spot in the IPL points table if they beat the Mumbai Indians tonight; however, they will be eliminated from the race for playoffs if DC concede a defeat.

While table-toppers Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals meet in the Qualifier 1 of the season, Lucknow Super Giants will be meeting either DC or RCB in the eliminator.

