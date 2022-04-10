Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL: Umesh Yadav hits Prithvi Shaw with a deadly bouncer; ball hits helmet and races away for four - WATCH
cricket

IPL: Umesh Yadav hits Prithvi Shaw with a deadly bouncer; ball hits helmet and races away for four - WATCH

Prithvi Shaw kicked-off his innings with a 10-ball over against Umesh Yadav.
Prithvi Shaw is hit with the ball on his helmet(IPL)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Prithvi Shaw provided Delhi Capitals with a perfect start in the Indian Premier League clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. He along with David Warner added 93 runs for the opening wicket as Delhi posted 215/5 after being invited to bat first.

Shaw, who scored a superb 34-ball 61 in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans, carried forward his fine form and completed consecutive half-centuries. He was eventually dismissed on 51 off 29 balls by Varun Chakravarthy.

Shaw kicked-off his innings with a 10-ball over against Umesh Yadav, who then tried to disturb his rhythm in the following over with a barrage of short deliveries. 

Also Read | 'Of all the maneuvers, it was the best': Vaughan names 'best deal' of IPL 2022 mega auction; 'It's a tremendous switch'

In doing so Yadav knocked Shaw on his helmet as the pace behind the ball helped it raced away towards the fine-leg fence.

The incident took place in the fifth delivery of the third over. Here is the video: 

RELATED STORIES

Apart from Shaw, his opening partner Warner too had a good outing. The left-handed Aussie batter 61 off 45 balls, which featured six 4s and two 6s.

In response, KKR got off to a decent start but lost both the openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay overs. 

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana kept KKR in the hunt as the former slammed a half-century. However, wickets in regular intervals cost KKR the match as they were bundled out for 171 in 19.4 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2022 prithvi shaw
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP