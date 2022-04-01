'He was among last sold players in auction': Jadeja on India star being typecast; 'Would've loved to see Ishant too'

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday survived some anxious moments to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller at DY Patil Stadium. In a game that saw bowlers of both camps scythe the top-order in the powerplay, Kolkata's 128 total seemed a bit less challenging for Bangalore, who eventually overhauled the target with four deliveries to spare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Wanindu Hasaranga lived up to his ₹10.75 crore price tag to pick up a four-wicket haul, Tim Southee (3/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/16) inflicted early damage to leave RCB reeling at 17 for 3 at one stage. Umesh also shone with the bat to chip in with 18 runs, adding 27 runs for the 10th wicket with Varun Chakravarthy (10) to help KKR put up a respectable total.

Also Read | Sangakkara remembers Warne in touching speech; 'Pick up your cap and wear it with pride for Warnie' - WATCH

Umesh, 34, seems to have found another level lately. He ripped through Chennai Super Kings' batting unit in the season-opener to return with figures of 2/20 in four overs. With four wickets in the first two IPL games, the pacer has got off to a great start as he sets sights on India comeback with the lucrative T20 tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the quick had gone unsold in the first round of February auctions. He was later considered by Kolkata Knight Riders and was bought at base prize for ₹2 crore.

Underlining the pacer's experience, former India international Ajay Jadeja has said that players often get pigeonholed as a one-format players. Jadeja, who represented the national team between 1992 and 2000, cited the example of 100-Test veteran Ishan Sharma, who went unsold in the mega auctions.

"Umesh's return to form is a big plus for Kolkata as he's an attacking bowler. He also showed his ability with the bat when he put up a 27-run partnership with Chakaravarthy. He's an experienced player... and many players in the IPL end up getting typecast. On such wickets, I would've also loved to see Ishant Sharma too as he's someone who has played 100 Tests for India," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The thinking in the auction is all about playing on flat wickets or getting involved in high-scoring games. He (Umesh) was among the last players to get picked in auction but he's now the most productive player. Consistency is key in the IPL or any other tournament... and Umesh has got that element," he added.

Umesh will be next seen in action when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.