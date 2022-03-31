IPL 2022: Sangakkara remembers Warne in touching speech; 'Pick up your cap and wear it with pride for Warnie' - WATCH

A state memorial service was held on Wednesday as Australians said their final goodbyes to Shane Warne. One of the all-time greats of the game, Warne died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand last month, eliciting shock and grief from his millions of fans and prominent names. A stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ground was officially re-named after Warne, who in the eyes of many is second only to Sir Don Bradman in Australia's long list of sporting icons.

Warne's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals also paid tribute to the spin icon. The team's director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara gave a heartfelt speech as he handed out debut caps to seven new players. Sangakkara asked them to wear them with pride for 'Warnie'.

Also Read | 'Would've played 2-3 weeks in last 6 months. He's playing just on muscle memory: India great's massive praise for Dhoni

The official Youtube channel of Rajasthan Royals shared a video of the interaction with the caption, “A special gesture in tribute to our first Royal.” It was Warne who led the franchise to the title in the inaugural IPL edition back in 2008. They beat Chennai Super Kings in the final to lay hands on the trophy.

“Everyone would have had different interactions with Warnie. I have known him for a very long time. He was unique as every one of you are. We have seven debutants today who are playing," said Sangakkara.

"We have many more who are new. So when you take this cap today and wear it, you are not just living the memories and showing gratitude and honouring Warnie and the Royals, you are also honouring the fact that you guys are unique."

“Your initials are here. All the guys who are playing today, who are new to the Royals, pick up your cap and when you wear it, wear it with pride for Warnie, for the franchise, but more importantly for yourself," he added.

It was a clinical performance by the Royals in their opening IPL 2022 game as they comfortably beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. In response, Hyderabad managed to post 149-7 despite an unbeaten 57 by Aiden Markram.

Rajasthan next face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday.