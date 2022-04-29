IPL 2022: 'Umpires are playing a part in the game where they shouldn't': Vettori suggests massive change in DRS rules

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a number of close finishes; however, some umpiring calls also led to controversies erupting in the middle. Most recently, the game between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals saw the Delhi dugout being particularly unimpressed with an umpiring decision, leading to ugly scenes during the closing stages of the game. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'I don't know what is going on in Virat's head': Sourav Ganguly has his say on Kohli's slump in form

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, as well as the players and the support staff, had urged the on-field umpires to check a significantly high full-toss for a potential no-ball. Eventually, a furious Pant signalled the batters – Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav – to leave the crease and DC coach Pravin Amre also sprinted towards the field to discuss the decision with the umpires.

As such, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has proposed a suggestion that would allow the players to review such calls.

“My suggestion is that all wides and height no-balls should be made available to be reviewed by players. I think, we're seeing time and time again, that umpires do get them wrong. It's a very subjective argument and I think the players have a better perspective on it,” Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You see wides particularly towards the backend of the innings when a left-armer like Akash Deep crosses the batsman, and more often than not, the ball crosses before the wide lines and the umpires are calling it because of where it ends up for the wicketkeeper. I think they get it wrong time and time again, they are too important a call.”

Vettori further added that such calls could have a deciding impact on the games.

“They have such an effect on the backend of the game. They can diffuse great balls, because more often than not, you're not scoring on them because they're going through keepers. The umpires are playing a part in the game where they shouldn't. The players are actually good judges,” the former New Zealand bowler further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON