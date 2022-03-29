IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: Badoni, Hooda enters top-5; Shami joins Kuldeep atop

Gujarat Titans made their mark in their first outing in Indian Premier League (IPL) with a five-wicket win against fellow debutant, Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya's side had everything in their favour on Monday night at the Wankhede - won the toss, opted to bowl and restricted Lucknow to just 159 with the dew setting in. But the KL Rahul-led side did not give anything away in the second innings as the bowlers tightened the screws. But one wrong strategy from Rahul and Tewatia capitalised it to break free and the Titans successfully chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Take a look at the points table after Monday game:

After four games across three days, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans have all secured wins with DC standing atop following their big win over the five-time IPL winners. Only two teams are yet to make their debut in IPL 2022 - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals - who will be locking horns on Tuesday in Pune.

IPL 2022 Points table on March 29 (HT grab)

Orange Cap:

Although it was the night for the Titans, two Lucknow batters made their mark in the race for the Orange Cap. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni, both of whom scored their respective half-centuries for LSG in the match on Monday, made their way to the top-5 list, surpassing former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

1. Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 runs

2. Ishan Kishan (MI) - 81 runs

3. Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 55 runs

4. Ayush Badoni (LSG) - 54 runs

5. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 50 runs

PURPLE CAP:

The Purple Cap table witnessed just one change with Gujarat Titans bowler Mohammed Shami joining then top-5 list with his sensational spell on Monday. For the first time in his IPL career, Shami picked three wickets in the powerplay, for just 10 runs, comprising 13 dot balls in three overs. He eventually finished with 3 for 25. Shami stands third despite picking as many wickets as CSK's Dwayne Bravo and Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav.

1. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 3 wickets

2. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 3 wickets

3. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 3 wickets

4. Basil Thampi (MI) - 3 wickets

5. Murugan Ashwin (MI) - 2 wickets