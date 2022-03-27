Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: MS Dhoni leads run-scoring chart with brilliant fifty
cricket

IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: MS Dhoni leads run-scoring chart with brilliant fifty

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders made a winning start to the Indian Premier League campaign, defeating defending champions CSK by six wickets.
Chennai Super King's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the 1st match of TATA Indian Premier League 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.(ANI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

It was a comprehensive start for Shreyas Iyer as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, as the side registered an emphatic six-wicket victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. After restricting the CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs, the Knight Riders chased down the target with nine balls to spare, as new CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja endured a tough outing in his maiden appearance as skipper.

However, even as CSK faced a tough loss, Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- the side's former captain -- stole the show with an impressive unbeaten half-century as he rolled back the years in style. Dhoni came at a time when CSK were reeling at 61/5 in 10.5 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter then scored 50 of CSK's next 70 runs to take the side to a respectable total.

Take a look at the points table after the opening game of the IPL 2022:

IPL Points table after opening match. (HT)
Orange Cap

With an unbeaten half-century off 38 deliveries, Dhoni not only holds the Orange Cap but also remained the only player in the game to score a fifty. Ajinkya Rahane came closest to the former Chennai Super Kings captain, with an important 44 off 34 deliveries as he opened the innings for KKR.

  • MS Dhoni (CSK) - 50 runs
  • Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 44 runs
  • Robin Uthappa (CSK) - 28 runs
  • Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 26 runs
  • Sam Billings (KKR) - 25 runs

Purple Cap

Despite ending on the losing side, it was Chennai Super Kings' player who topped the Purple Cap chart as well. Senior all-rounder Dwayne Bravo holds the top position among wicket-takers, as he had three dismissals to his name while defending a lowly 132-run target. 

Umesh Yadav, who bowled a splendid opening spell against CSK (where he dismissed openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway), is second.

  • Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 3 wickets
  • Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 2 wickets
  • Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 1 wicket
  • Andre Russell (KKR) - 1 wicket
  • Mitchell Santner (CSK) - 1 wicket

