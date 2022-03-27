IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma 45 runs away from overtaking Virat Kohli in massive record against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians maybe the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but they will be looking to bounce back from a rather disappointing season when they face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. MI had missed out on the playoffs last season, on the basis of an inferior net run rate.

They will be up against a DC side who have been an upward curve over the past two seasons. DC have won the last three matches that they have played against MI.

MI captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, is close to a getting a few personal records under his belt. Rohit is just 45 runs away from overtaking Virat Kohli as the all-time highest run-scorer against DC. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is on 913 runs against DC while Rohit has scored 869.

Rohit is also nine fours away from becoming the fifth batter to reach 900 fours in the tournament. He also needs eight more sixes to rach 200 maximums for Mumbai Indians accross the matches he played in the IPL and the Champions League. All-rounder Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, needs one more six to rech 250 maximums for MI in all competitions.

Meanwhile, MI also have history to deal with on Saturday. They have won the first match of an IPL season just four times, with the last win coming all the way back in 2012. DC, meanwhile, have won seven times in their first match of the season.

Earlier, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League began on Saturday with Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders securing a comprehensive 6-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match between MI and DC will be the second of the tournament.