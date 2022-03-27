DC vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians aim to start campaign on winning note against depleted Delhi
- IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs MI Match Today: Follow Live Score and Updates of the second match of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs MI Match Today: Past records, head-to-head tie and number of titles will matter less when Mumbai Indians will take on a Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener for IPL 2022 with both teams packed with news members following the major reshuffle before the start of the season. Mumbai's only concern heading into the match will be filling the Suryakumar Yadav-size gap as the Team India batter has been ruled out of the game with a hairline fracture. For Delhi Capitals, they will be without most of their overseas stars including David Warner, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman and few others. Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell will be the only two available for Delhi. Can Mumbai make the most of this depleted Delhi side to make a winning start to their 15th season or will Rishabh Pant's men repeat the usual MI script?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 27, 2022 01:10 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Head-to-head tie
Delhi Capitals have won as many as they have lost against Mumbai Indians in 10 IPL encounters since 2018. And they had scripted a double against Mumbai last season.
-
Mar 27, 2022 01:03 PM IST
IPL 2022, DC vs MI Live Updates: Who are the overseas players Delhi will miss today?
- Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are both part of the limited-overs series in Pakistan.
2. Anrich Nortje is continuing his rehab after he was cleared of "any serious injury".
3. And, Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman are presently in quarantine.
Available overseas players: Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell
-
Mar 27, 2022 12:55 PM IST
DC vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indian pay special tribute to their star bowler
-
Mar 27, 2022 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians will aim for a perfect comeback
It was a forgettable 2021 season for Mumbai Indians, who had failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth. But Mumbai have got back part of their core batting line-up after they shelled out a colossal amount to rope in the young Ishan Kishan. And the middle-order was further strengthened with the addition of Tim David while the Bumrah will find an able support from Tymal Mills in the death overs.
-
Mar 27, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Here's the squad for the two teams
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Srikar Bharat, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
-
Mar 27, 2022 12:38 PM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second match of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for more updates!
DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai, Delhi aim to start season on winning note
- IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs MI Match Today: Follow Live Score and Updates of the second match of IPL 2022 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Women's WC: Mithali Raj achieves unique India record with 64th half-century
- Indian captain Mithali Raj achieved an incredible record during her 68-run knock against South Africa in the Women's World Cup.
'He was recovering from some illness': Pathan recalls meeting Dhoni before IPL
- The former Indian bowler recalled his meeting with MS Dhoni before the former CSK captain was scheduled to join the squad in Surat for the training camp ahead of IPL 2022.
IPL 2022: 'Not surprised that he has struggled' - Pietersen's verdict on Kohli
- IPL 2022: Ahead of RCB's first match of the season, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has made an interesting observation about his former IPL teammate Kohli and his lack of big scores.
Ravi Shastri makes massive Virat Kohli prediction for IPL 2022
- Should Kohli continue to open for RCB in IPL 2022 or should he bat at No.3 ? This has been a big question for RCB fans ahead of the start of their campaign
PBKS Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022: New-look Punjab look to start strong
- PBKS Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings have a new captain and a squad that looks significantly different to the one that played last season.
PBKS star 3 wickets away from going past Bumrah for big feat against RCB
- The Punjab Kings star has a great chance to go past Jasprit Bumrah for a big feat against RCB if he takes the field for PBKS later today.
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
- IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: RCB fret over absence of Maxwell
- RCB Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: RCB's star Australian duo Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood will both miss the early part of the season.
Getting a glimpse of Dhoni the enforcer
- Dhoni with the bat was a refreshing change but he also has to handhold CSK through this transition.
‘When you’re keeping to spinners..': Yuvraj's valuable advice for Sheldon
- Yuvraj Singh had a valuable piece of advice for wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson as he kept to spinners during KKR's opening game against CSK.
'If I was part of RCB, I wouldn't have thought of letting him go'
- Virender Sehwag spoke highly of the former RCB star, insisting that he wouldn't have let him go even with all the restrictions surrounding the retention policy.
His speed reminded me of Dhoni': Tendulkar's huge praise for KKR player
- Sachin Tendulkar heaped huge praise on the Indian player during the 2022 IPL opener, as KKR defeated CSK by 6 wickets.
MI Predicted XI vs DC, IPL 2022: Promising 18-year-old set for debut
- IPL 2022: Ahead of the game against Delhi Capitals, take a look at the Mumbai Indians' probable XI.
IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists - March 27
- IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders made a winning start to the Indian Premier League campaign, defeating defending champions CSK by six wickets.