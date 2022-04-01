IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: Two LSG stars among top-5 in run-scoring list

A day before, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played out a low-scoring thriller in IPL 2022. On Thursday, it was a polar opposite game – but a thriller nevertheless. A total of 421 runs were scored as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their first-ever win in the Indian Premier League, beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a brilliant 211-run chase at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: IPL 2022: 'He clearly hasn't learnt anything' - Gavaskar tears into Shivam Dube after game-changing 25-run over vs LSG

After riding on contributions from Robin Uthappa (50), Moeen Ali (35) and Shivam Dube (49), the CSK reached a strong score of 210/7 in 20 overs. The LSG, however, remained undeterred with the big run-chase as captain KL Rahul (40), Quinton de Kock (61) gave the side a bright start. With 34 needed off 12 deliveries, the duo of Evin Lewis (55*) and Ayush Badoni (19*) grabbed 25 runs from Shivam Dube's over to steer the game away from CSK.

LSG eventually won the match by six wickets to open their account in IPL 2022.

Points table

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With their first win of the season, Lucknow have climbed to sixth position in the table even as their Net Run Rate (NRR) is marginally below zero (-0.011). Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are reeling at eighth position with an NRR of -0.528. Rajasthan Royals, courtesy of a 61-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week, remain at the top of the table.

IPL points table after LSG's win over CSK. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange Cap

Two players from Lucknow Super Giants have made their way to the top-5 in the run-scoring chart – Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni. Robin Uthappa, who scored a half-century as he opened for the CSK against LSG, has jumped to third position while RCB captain Faf du Plessis remains at the top.

Orange Cap list after LSG's win over CSK. (IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purple Cap

There were no major changes in the Purple Cap list except CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo breaching into the top-5, as he stands at the third position with four wickets to his name. Bravo registered figures of 1/35 in four overs, thus breaking Lasith Malinga's record (170) for most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Purple Cap list after LSG's win over CSK. (IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wanindu Hasaranga remains at the top of the list, courtesy of a four-wicket haul during the game against KKR on Wednesday.