IPL 2022: 'He clearly hasn't learnt anything' - Gavaskar tears into Shivam Dube after game-changing 25-run over vs LSG

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar minced no words watching Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube bowl a costly penultimate over of the innings, which allowed Lucknow Super Giants to win a thrilling match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. After CSK set LSG a target of 211 to win, Ravindra Jadeja seemed to be applying the squeeze well before he handed the 19th over to Dube, who hadn’t bowled a single ball in the entire match. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

And the result was catastrophic for CSK as LSG belted 25 runs off the over to inch closer to win. Gavaskar was not impressed with Dube continuously bowling length balls, which allowed batters Evin Lewis and young Ayush Badoni to take full toll and practically seal the match.

“He has played a fair bit of limited-overs cricket and he is still bowling those length balls. He is going to get punished. Of course, it’s not fair that somebody who has not bowled so far is given the 19th over when the batsmen are looking to play the shots. But look at it… it’s a length ball. He is bowling the slower delivery but a slower delivery is very useful on a turning, dry pitch. Not on a pitch where the ball is coming off the bat quite nicely,” Gavaskar said on air.

The 18th over was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and in the final two overs, LSG needed 34 off the last 12 balls. Lewis took charge and blasted the fastest half-century of the season. With nine needed off the final over, Badoni knocked off the formalities to give LSG their first-ever IPL win.

“Clearly, CSK’s calculation as far as who should be bowling is going wrong. A length ball and a nice easy swing on this lovely batting pitch. He clearly hasn’t learnt anything, Shivam Dube. A quicker ball but length ball this time and it has gone the distance. The first ball went for a six, and then he was smashed for a boundary. Then again, a boundary and then the last ball going to a six – 25 runs,” added Gavaskar while commentating.