IPL 2022: Virat Kohli doffs his hat to MS Dhoni as India legend steps down from CSK's captaincy, posts heart-warming pic

Ex-India captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to his former skipper MS Dhoni as the legendary MSD decided to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the start of the IPL 2022. Dhoni handed over the reins of the team to Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounder gears up for his first captaincy assignment in top-flight cricket. Kohli, for whom the word captain has always meant Dhoni, posted a tweet with a heart-warming picture of the two hugging it out. (Also Read: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Jadeja - Phenomenal IPL numbers of former CSK skipper)

"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always, @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted.

Dhoni and Kohli have always stayed loyal to their respective IPL franchises, CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore. For two years in between, when CSK were slapped with a two-year-ban, Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant, but once the suspension was lifted, Dhoni was back in Yellow and led the team to victory in their comeback season of IPL 2018. Kohli, on the other hand, has been with RCB from the very first edition of the IPL, way back in 2008.

Kohli has always been vocal about his admiration towards Dhoni. Last IPL, when Dhoni finished off a game, playing a cameo of 18 off 6 balls including three fours off the last over, helping CSK to a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals, Kohli could not hide his excitement and hailed ‘the greatest finisher ever’.

"Anddd the king is back. The greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump outta my seat once again tonight," Kohli tweeted in appreciation of Dhoni.

For the first time in several years, Kohli and Dhoni will no longer captain in IPL and play only as pure batters. Which means that they won't be walking out together at the coin toss when CSK and RCB face each other this season, and instead, it will be Jadeja and Faf du Plessis, the new guys in charge, leading their respective teams.

