'A breakthrough season potential': Kohli, du Plessis 'most excited' for 22-year-old Indian youngster at RCB in IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign against Punjab Kings later today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The RCB will enter the tournament under a new captain in Faf du Plessis, who was bought by the franchise for INR 7 crore in the mega auction which preceded the tournament. Du Plessis succeeded Virat Kohli in the leadership role, who had stepped down as skipper during the previous season.

Ahead of the side's opening game against PBKS, the Royal Challengers shared a video on their official social media platforms in the build-up to the clash. The video provided insights from RCB's training sessions as du Plessis and Kohli spoke in detail over the squad's composition ahead of the tournament.

During the interactions, both were asked about the players they were “most excited” about ahead of the season, and while they mentioned a couple of players each, one name was common for du Plessis and Kohli – that of Indian youngster Anuj Rawat.

“Anuj, I'm looking forward to that,” du Plessis said. “He is an exciting young left-hander. Akash as well, he's someone who is brand new, there is something there. I like working with youngsters, the raw talent.”

Kohli, meanwhile, named Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga and Anuj as two players who he looks at as exciting prospects for the upcoming season. Kohli also added that the Indian youngster is a big “breakthrough potential.”

"I'm particularly excited about Wanindu, I think he is someone who could really come into zone. He has got the skills to have a very consistent season.

“Anuj is another one who is a very exciting talent. (He is) a breakthrough season potential. These are the names that I look at,” said Kohli.

A 22-year-old left-handed batter, Anuj Rawat made his IPL debut last year with Rajasthan Royals and represents Delhi in domestic cricket.