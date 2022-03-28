IPL 2022: Virat Kohli surpasses Australia great to enter sensational T20 batting list with quickfire 41 against PBKS

Virat Kohli scripting a record has been a regular affair in world cricket. Seldom has the Indian batting great stepped on the field and not broken a record or re-written history books. Sunday night at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai was another such day as he surpassed an Australia T20 great to enter a sensational batting list during during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) where he scored a quickfire 41.

All eyes were Kohli as he walked in to bat after opener Anuj Rawat's dismissal as the 33-year-old was playing for RCB as a player for the first time since relinquishing the leadership role at the end of IPL 2021 season. He laced 2 sixes and a boundary in his 29-ball 41 and was also part of a century stand alongside new captain Faf du Plessis as RCB posted a huge total of 205 for two in 20 overs.

En route the knock, Kohli surpassed David Warner to become the fifth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket. Kohli's tally now stands at 10314 runs in 310 innings, which remains the highest ever by an Indian batter while Warner stands sixth with 10308 runs.

Kohli now stands 130 runs behind Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch, who has amassed 10444 runs in his illustrious career. The T20 run-scoring chart is still topped by Chris Gayle (14562 runs), followed by Shoaib Malik (11698 runs) and Kieron Pollard (11430 runs).

Kohli also remains the highest run-getter in IPL history as he extended his tally to 6324 runs in 208 matches. Kohli also managed to become the only cricketer in the history of the tournament to bat in 200 innings for a single franchise.

Talking about the match, which was a high-scoring thriller in Mumbai, PBKS chased down the total with an over to spare.

