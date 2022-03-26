'This is what makes Dhoni special': Sehwag cites CSK bowler's example; reveals MS' mindset hasn't changed 'since 2007'

The 2022 Indian Premier League begins on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Merely two days ahead of the start of the season, the CSK made a stunning announcement that left the fans of the franchise heartbroken; Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the side's captain since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008, had stepped down in the leadership role, with Ravindra Jadeja being named the new skipper.

Under Dhoni, CSK won four IPL titles including a victory in the last season, when the side had defeated KKR by 27 runs in the final. While Dhoni will continue to don the wicketkeeping gloves, the passing over of the baton to Jadeja marks the beginning of a new era for the Chennai Super Kings.

Over the years, Dhoni was lauded for his incredible captaincy at CSK; among one of his many successful decisions was placing faith on Deepak Chahar towards the beginning of the innings. On many occasions, Dhoni opted to complete Chahar's full quota of four overs up-front. More often than not, Chahar delivered for the Super Kings with crucial wickets in the opening overs of the game.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who has played under Dhoni for India, opened up on Dhoni's use of Chahar over the years as he previewed the first match of IPL 2022 on Cricbuzz.

“This is what makes MS Dhoni special. In any other franchise, if he had taken two wickets in his first two overs, the captain would think, 'I should save him for the final overs'. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you're a Bumrah, a Chahar, a Rabada or a Nortje, you will get hit,” Sehwag said.

“So, that is where Dhoni utilised Chahar really well. Sometimes, he had also completed his full quota of four overs up-front. So the credit goes to MS Dhoni as well.”

Sehwag also stated that Dhoni has always preferred bowlers who were more accurate, no matter the speed at which they bowled.

“Since Dhoni was named the captain of India, he was very clear; he didn't want bowlers bowling at 150 kph and conceding runs. He would rather prefer bowlers who bowl slow but are more accurate; those who could create more chances. This has been MS Dhoni's mindset since 2007,” said the former India opener.