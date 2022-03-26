Watch: 'Just a couple of legends catching up' - Kohli, Dhoni share heartwarming hug during IPL 2022 practice session

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on Saturday when Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Merely two days ahead of the scheduled start, the CSK made a stunning announcement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down from the side's captaincy. Tributes poured in for the wicketkeeper-batter following the confirmation by the franchise, and former India captain Virat Kohli was among the cricketers who lauded Dhoni on a brilliant captaincy stint with CSK.

Paying tribute to his “skip,” Virat took to his official social media profile to doff his hat to Dhoni. “Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always,” Kohli, who had also stepped down from Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captaincy last year, wrote.

On Friday, the legendary duo of Indian cricket finally met during a practice session at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai ahead of the scheduled start of the tournament. Kohli could be seen walking towards Dhoni in the video, before giving him a long hug.

The official Twitter account of the RCB also posted pictures from the meeting between Dhoni and Kohli, writing, “Just a couple of LEGENDS catching up at practice.”

The RCB will be led by former CSK star Faf du Plessis, who represented the Chennai franchise for 8 seasons before being bought by the Royal Challengers in the IPL mega auction last month. The RCB beat CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC) for du Plessis' signature, securing his services for INR 7 crore.

The opening clash between CSK and KKR will be a rematch of the previous year's final, where then-captain Dhoni led the Super Kings to a fourth IPL title. The Chennai Super Kings had defeated Eoin Morgan's KKR by 27 runs in the final and inched closer to Mumbai Indians for overall title count (5).

The RCB, meanwhile, will begin their campaign on March 28 against Punjab Kings