CSK Predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Promising 19-year-old set to make debut as Jadeja-led side aim to fill two big gaps

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made the headlines in almost every week before the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The defending champions were hit by a massive blow at the start of this month as star pace bowler Deepak Chahar was ruled out for half the season of IPL 2022 with a quadriceps injury. Last week, their only overseas retainee, Moeen Ali was ruled out of the season opener in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium owing to visa issues. And on Thursday, fans witnessed an end of an era as MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy role .

While the final problem may not have affected the team much given that Dhoni has passed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja whole the veteran cricketer will continue his role as a wicketkeeper-batsman for the franchise, the other two have forced Chennai to re-think their plans as the four-time IPL winners gear up to take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar injury leaves problem aplenty for Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings

Ahead of the blockbuster season opener at the Wankhede, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Chennai Super Kings...

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The 25-year-old has been an absolute sensation for CSK in the last two seasons. In IPL 2021, he scored 635 runs in 16 games at 45.35 with one century and four half-centuries.

Robin Uthappa: He may not be the Uthappa of yesteryear, but in four innings he batted last season, the former cricketer scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 136.90 with one half-century. He was bought back by CSK for INR 2 crore.

Devon Conway: Bought for just INR 1 crore, the New Zealand star has been in decent form in T20 cricket since 2020, scoring 811 runs in 20 innings at 62.4 and a strike rate of 132.

Ambati Rayudu: He was one of the core members of CSK's winning team of 2021 and the franchise got back their star player for INR 6.75 crore. In 2021 season, he scored 257 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 151.17 with two fifties.

Ravindra Jadeja: He was CSK's first player to be retained, ahead of Dhoni, for INR 16 crore. And now he has been named as the captain. And rightfully so given his stellar rise in the format both as a bowler and as a batter.

Shivam Dube: Bought for INR 4 crore, Dube had a reasonable IPL season with Rajasthan Royals in 2021 scoring 230 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 119.17. He will be backed to play a crucial role for CSK down the order.

MS Dhoni: Is there a reason why he shouldn't be picked in the XI? No chance.

Dwayne Bravo: Even at 39, the West Indies all-rounder has been backed for a key role in the CSK set-up when he was roped in for INR 4.40 crore. In 2021 season, he picked 14 wickets at 7.81 runs per over and played a few crucial cameo knocks.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: His impressive seam-bowling prowess and hard-hitting abilities were on display during the U-19 World Cup. And while he did not earn a spot in the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy team, CSK managed to rope him in for INR 1.5 crore after a three-team bidding war.

Maheesh Theekshana: With Moeen set to miss, CSK will want the Sri Lankan mystery spinner to aid Jadeja in the spin attack. Since 2020, he has picked 14 wickets for Sri Lanka at just 6.41 runs per over and with a dot ball percentage of 42.3

Adam Milne: With Chahar out, Milne will be Chennai's pace attack leader and will be given the responsibility to inflict damage both with new and the old ball.