IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: New captains Jadeja, Shreyas in focus as Chennai face Kolkata in season opener

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in the blockbuster season opener as the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to India for its 15th edition. The game will kick-start the two-month jamboree, which will have 10 teams for the first time since 2011. Chennai, one of the most consistent sides since the tournament's inception in 2008, defeated Kolkata to lift their fourth IPL title last year. A new-look Kolkata unit, led by Shreyas Iyer, will have a chance to take revenge at the Wankhede Stadium. Incidentally, both sides enter the competition under new captains. Talismanic MS Dhoni on Thursday handed over the reins of Chennai to Ravindra Jadeja in a surprise announcement. Both teams have faced each other a total of 25 times with Chennai coming out on top with 17 wins. Kolkata have won on eight occasions.

