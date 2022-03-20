IPL 2022: Washington comes up with hilarious response after Natarajan asks 'Do you miss RCB, or this is better?' - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad introduced a string of changes after finishing bottom of the points table last year. The franchise endured a nightmare season in the UAE, which saw the Kane Williamson-side winning just three out of 14 games. Sunrisers would look to gain early momentum as they kick-off their IPL 2022 campaign against IPL's inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson on March 29. (Also Read | SRH IPL 2022 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Nicholas Pooran was the team's most expensive buy at the recent mega auction, the SRH think-tank found a brilliant all-rounder in Washington Sundar, who fetched a staggering ₹8.75 crore at the event. Formerly a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 22-year-old Sundar has featured in 42 IPL games so far. Sundar spent four seasons with the Bangalore-based outfit before shifting his base to Hyderabad. But does he miss his previous franchise?

In a video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their official Twitter handle, pacer T Natarajan asked Sundar, “So do you miss RCB, or is this better?” Sundar responded by saying, "This is very good".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sundar will be seen in action after a long injury lay-off, which also kept him out of the Indian set-up. He made an impressive comeback in the preceding three-match ODI series against the West Indies but was ruled out of the subsequent T20Is against the same opposition. He was also selected for the South Africa One-day Internationals but then tested Covid-19 positive and couldn't play the series.

Talking about new additions to Hyderabad's group, Aiden Markram ( ₹2.60 crore), Rahul Tripathi ( ₹8.5 crore) and Marco Jansen for ( ₹4.2 crore) will be seen playing in SRH colours. Before the auction, Hyderabad had retained Kane Williamson ( ₹14 crore) and the young pair of Abdul Samad ( ₹4 Cr), Umran Malik ( ₹4 Cr).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hyderabad also bought back young Priyam Garg and Bhuvenshwar Kumar, and further snapped up Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi to add depth to their bowling mix. They also roped in young Abhishek Sharma, who can come in handy with the bat and ball as well. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd also sparked a bidding war that was eventually won by Hyderabad, who bought him for a hefty sum of ₹7.75 crore.

Last season, SRH lost eight of their first nine games and three of their last four, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just six points. Seeking revival of fortunes this year, the team has been bracketed in Group B and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}