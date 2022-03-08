SRH IPL 2022 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. SRH, led by Kane Williamson, would look to gain early momentum in the tournament by getting off a victorious start against IPL's inaugural champions, RR, led by Sanju Samson.

SRH are slotted in Group B and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Kolkata Knight Riders twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.

ALSO READ| RR IPL 2022 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know

Let's take a look at their group stage schedule for IPL 2022:

Match 1, March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 17: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 27: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, May 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 5: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST