IPL 2022: With an all-round show, skipper Hardik Pandya starts on a bright note

Of the 10 captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL), no one really knows what to expect of Hardik Pandya. In an up-and-down career marred by injuries, he has pulled off some eye-catching feats but to see him in a leadership role at this stage was far from anyone’s mind. Because since returning from a back surgery, it has been all about whether, when and how he will bowl.

Gujarat Titans’ decision to name him captain thus came as a surprise for there was no data available on Pandya’s leadership ability to back their choice. The Ahmedabad-based franchise’s punt on him was because he is a Gujarati and because of his star appeal.

Hence, the extra interest around how he would fare in Titans’ opening game of the IPL, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

To the delight of the Titans' fans, during the clash of the two debutant teams, there were positive signs on both fronts: Pandya chipped in with four overs, batted well and captained confidently to help his side start with a win.

Their five-wicket victory over LSG looked like a minor upset because on paper the KL Rahul-led side looks more balanced.

The moment everyone was waiting for came early in the game when the Titans’ skipper brought himself on after the sixth over by when Mohammed Shami had reduced LSG to 32/4. Before Monday, the last time Pandya had bowled in an IPL game was in the 2019 final for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings. Though Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni took runs off his last two overs, Pandya bowled with pace and from his normal run-up. He looked sharp and even hit the 140kph plus mark. Bowling figures of 4-0-37-0 don’t read well but if Pandya clicks as a bowler, it changes the dynamics of the Gujarat side, lends them the ideal balance.

Right moves

As captain he made the right moves to keep Titans’ in control. His good day started with being lucky at the toss. Pandya had LSG under pressure from the first ball with Shami removing main batter Rahul and soon reducing them to 29 for four.

Then, chasing t 159 to win, Pandya’s batting order was spot-on. The captain set the platform by coming out in the third over at No. 4. It was a complete change of roles for him from being a specialist end-overs hitter at Mumbai Indians.

After pacer Dhushmantha Chameera’s double blow reduced Titans to 15/2 in 2.1 overs, Pandya absorbed early pressure and played his role in the top-order to perfection. During his important partnership with Matthew Wade, Pandya stroked the ball beautifully to score a 28-ball 33. “I want to take some more responsibility with the bat,” said Pandya after the game on his decision to bat at No. 4.

A few more all-round performances and Pandya will have booked his place in the India side for the T20 World Cup, in Australia in October and November. In his show at website ESPNCricinfo, former India coach Ravi Shastri said “when Pandya bowls he is twice the player he is”.

“He knows if he is fully fit and if he is going to bowl, he walks into the side. I don’t think there is a question mark at all. He is a match-winner, a complete package, a brilliant fielder, quick in the outfield. He is smart bowler, who reads the situation well. When he bowls, he thinks like a batter, he thinks as if he is bowling to himself (to a big hitter), he is thinking in that fashion and varies his pace and line to adjust to whoever he is bowling to. This bit of captaincy could help his game,” said Shastri.

One of the hallmarks of good captains is how players’ respond to their leadership. David Miller provided evidence of the Titans enjoying playing under Pandya, with a crucial innings of 30 off 21 balls.

“It (the way he led) is exactly what I expected; he allows guys to play with freedom, allows guys to have fun, and works really hard and wants to win. It (Pandya’s leadership) is just about reiterating what a great opportunity it is to be at the IPL. He instills that really well. So far so good, looking forward to playing with him,” said Miller.

