IPL 2023 auction: 991 players to go under the hammer on December 23

The upcoming auction for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see a total of 991 cricketers go under the hammer. The list features 714 Indians as the auction is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23.

The remaining players are from other 14 overseas nations. Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool, followed by South Africa (52).

West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14) Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.

"If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)," said the statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The players' list has 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

The capped players include 19 from India. Twenty players have registered their names from associate nations.

The uncapped players who previously played IPL include 91 from India and 604 overseas. The list has 604 uncapped Indians, and 88 overseas.

Earlier all the ten franchises listed out the name of players, who have been released/retained ahead of auction.

The biggest development was Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings letting go off their skippers - Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal respectively. A host of other big names have also been released, which include the likes of Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL and will now be assisting Mumbai Indians as the batting coach.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the mini auction with highest purse value. They released 12 players and have ₹42.25 crore left.

