IPL 2023: Ayush Badoni shines with sizzling half-century before rain halts LSG vs CSK tie

On a day when 50,000 fans in yellow roared for their hero and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and young Ayush Badoni scored IPL 2023's second half-century to prevent the Lucknow Super Giants innings from proving a total disaster, rain had the final say at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ayush Badoni knocks one out of the park(PTI)

LSG had limped to 125/7 in 19.2 overs after being asked to bat when play was stopped due to drizzle. The covers came off only to be forced back on before the game had to be called off.

Dhoni, who had said the Eden Gardens crowd rooting from him at the KKR game was a farewell, received a similar cheer at Lucknow. However, when commentator Danny Morrison, the former New Zealand fast bowler, asked “how are you enjoying your swansong tour’, Dhoni gave a cryptic response: "Well, you have decided it’s my last.”

The home team, which lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in another low-scoring game on Monday night and lost skipper KL Rahul to injury, was in a poor way. Badoni hit a 33-ball 59 not out (2x4, 4x6) batting at No. 7 to ensure some total after losing the top three batters in the Powerplay.

Both teams took one point each. Four-time champions CSK play Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Saturday while LSG face holders Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kyle Mayers (14 - 17b, 2x4) and Manan Vohra (10, 11b, 1x4) fell in quick succession, followed by Krunal Pandya (0 – 1b). From 44/5, Badoni helped LSG cross the 100-mar with Nicholas Pooran (20). Badoni took 20 runs off the 19th over bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Brief Scores: LSG 125/7 in 19.2 overs (A Badoni 59*, M Ali 2/13, M Theekshana 2/37, M Pathirana 2/22) vs CSK. Match abandoned.

