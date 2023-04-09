IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings provide major injury update on Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did secure a terrific win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, their second consecutive in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, but the MS Dhoni-led side incurred two big injuries. Heading into the match, England Test skipper Ben Stokes was down with an injury while CSK lost fast bowler Deepak Chahar to a hamstring injury right during the first over of the match against Mumbai. CSK on Sunday provided major update on the two injuries.

CSK revealed that Stokes missed the match against Mumbai owing to a minor toe injury on Saturday. The England all-rounder had played both the first two matches where he had scored 15 runs with the bat and bowled an over as well in the game against Lucknow Super Giants amid his concerns around a knee injury.

Chahar, on the other hand, injured his hamstring after bowling the fifth delivery in the first over of the match. He had completed the over after being aided to by the team physio, but walked off the field after that.

"Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery," the CSK statement read.

This is the third time in the last one year Chahar has injured his hamstring muscle. In February 2022, he had incurred a similar and while rehabilitating, had injured his back as well which saw him miss the entire IPL season and was sidelined for six months. Stiff back had ruled him out of T20 World Cup again in October, just two months after his return. Later in December last year, he had walked out of an ODI game against Bangladesh after bowling three overs with a hamstring injury and only returned to the sport in IPL 2023.

