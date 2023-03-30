IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch all matches of Indian Premier League season 16 for free

The wait is over. The Indian Premier League is set to return for what promises to be a colossal 16th season. The IPL 2023, which starts from tomorrow – March 31, is expected to be bigger than ever. In a year where for players, the priority is to play 50-overs format in order to get ready for the World Cup, the coming two months will be all about the razzmatazz of T20 cricket at its peak. More excitement, drama, tension and nail-biting finishes await as the IPL returns to its home and away format after a gap of three years. From 2020, the IPL was restricted to only a select venues due to the Covid-19 pandemic but with the world recovering from the virus, the Indian Premier League is back and ready to unravel in all its glory.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2021. (Twitter)

However, this year promises to be a bit different in a lot more capacity. Besides the return of the home-and-away format and the introduction of a couple of rules such as the Impact Player and the availability of DRS for wides and no-balls. This time around, with a change in broadcast rights, a new platform will be airing all the live matches of IPL 2023. Unlike the previous years, Disney+ Hotstar is no longer the official broadcasting partner of IPL 2023 with Viacom 18 sweeping up the IPL digital rights, while Disney Star retained it for TV.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2023 for free

This means that for the coming five seasons of the IPL Viacom18 will display all the 410 matches of the IPL and for that, Jio Cinema is the app to go to. Be it n TV or any electronic device such as PC, iPad, iPhones, viewers can have access to all the matches of IPL 2023 there absolutely free. Unlike Hotstar, which required an annual subscription amount – else the user would get logged out after five minutes – Jio Cinema will live stream the matches without requiring you to shell out a single penny. They did the same during the FIFA World Cup and amassed a record viewership, and the coming two months are expected to be nothing different.

Having said that, there are ample benefits of watching IPL 2023 through Jio Cinema. IPL 2023 will stream in 4K resolution for free. Besides, it will also allow users to switch between various camera angles for all the 74 matches during the season. While following the IPL on phone, users will also be able to display features such as score and pitch heat map. Furthermore, with broadcasting being available in 12 different channels, views can switch the audios and get unique content in every language. On TV though, the IPL matches will continue to be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

It was on July 14, 2022 that the deal was made official as the BCCI fetched a gobsmacking amount worth ₹48,390 crore through IPL media rights. While Disney Star retained the TV rights by paying ₹23,575 with a per game value of ₹57.5 crore, Viacom18 acquired the digital deal for ₹20,500 crore. Viacom18 also won the non-exclusive Package C, paying more almost ₹3000 crore extra.

