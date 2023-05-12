IPL 2023 play-offs scenarios explainer: RCB, LSG chasing RR; how Rohit Sharma's MI can secure their berth?

Thwarting Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bid to strengthen their playoff chances in match No.56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a massive win over the two-time champions at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Yashasvi Jaiswal-inspired RR side crushed Nitish Rana's KKR to remain in the playoff race of the ongoing season. Opener Jaiswal slammed a record-breaking half-century to make sure RR upstage KKR in a one-sided contest at Eden Gardens.

Jaiswal played a sublime knock of 98 off 47 balls while RR captain Samson chipped in with a crucial 29-ball 48 as the 2008 champions hammered the hosts by 9 wickets at Kolkata. With the impressive win over the former champions, Samson's RR side has climbed to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Champions in the 2008 edition of the elite tournament, RR are only three points behind second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are expected to enter the business end of the competition with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) this season.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal help Rajasthan Royals demolish KKR to go third in IPL 2023

Samson's RR side has enhanced their Net Run Rate (NRR) to 0.633 after completing the run-chase in 13.1 overs. Third-placed RR are followed by record-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 standings. KKR are placed seventh in the standings and Rana's men can only finish the season with a maximum of 14 points. Sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are only two points behind RR and MI on the IPL 2023 points table. RR and MI are only a point ahead of fifth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the current standings.

On Friday, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will meet Gujarat Titans in match No. 57 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium. The record-time winners can secure 16 points even if they end up losing to GT at home. MI will then have to win their remaining two matches after the home game against GT. RCB and Punjab Kings can also accumulate 16 points each this season. Thus, MI can remain in the fray for a top-two finish if Rohit's men win all of their remaining three league games this season. If they suffer two defeats in their last three matches, MI will have to rely on other results going in their favour.

