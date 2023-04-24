IPL 2023 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings climb to top spot; Devon Conway goes to second in Orange Cap race

Chennai Super Kings cruised to a 49-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 33 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Chasing a target of 236 runs, KKR could only reach 186/8 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Jason Roy (61) and Rinku Singh (53*). Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande were in good bowling form for CSK and scalped two wickets each.

Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 23, 2023. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Initially, CSK posted 235/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries by Ajinkya Rahane (71*), Devon Conway (56) and Shivam Dube (50). For KKR's bowling department, Kulwant Khejroliya took two wickets.

After the game, Player of the Match Rahane said, “Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right then you'll be fine. I'm just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum. I've enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come. It is a great learning, I've played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform.”

IPL 2023 Points Table after KKR vs CSK match

IPL 2023 Points Table

After their win, CSK climbed to top of the table with 10 points in seven matches. Rajasthan Royals are second, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in third, Gujarat Titans in fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore in fifth and Punjab Kings in sixth position. The teams from second to sixth position have eight points, with net run rate being the deciding factor.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are seventh with six points, KKR are eighth and Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth. KKR and SRH have four points, with net run rate being the difference. Delhi Capitals are bottom of the table with two points.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after KKR vs CSK match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race

RCB captain Faf du Plessis is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 405 runs in seven matches. CSK opener Conway is second with 314 runs, followed by DC skipper David Warner (285) in third place. RCB's Virat Kohli (279) is fourth, followed by CSK's Gaikwad (270) in fifth position.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after KKR vs CSK match

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race

RCB's Mohammed Siraj is on top of the Purple Cap race with 13 wickets in seven matches, followed by PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (13) in second position. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (12) is third, followed by GT's Rashid Khan (12) in fourth place. CSK's Tushar Deshpande (12) is in fifth position.

