IPL 2023 Points Table: GT pip KKR to 3rd place; Dhawan retains Orange Cap, Arshdeep enters top 5 in Purple Cap race

Gujarat Titans managed to bounce back from their hearbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders by pulling off a close win of their own against Punjab Kings in Mohali in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. GT won the match by six wickets with just one ball remaining, with Rahul Tewatia's four taking them over the line in the 154-run chase.

Gill has entered the top five of the race for the Purple Cap.(PTI)

Matthew Short was the only Punjab Kings who had managed to get a flow going with his innings as the hosts scored 153/8. The Titans seemed to be cruising for much of the chase but ended being pulled into the last over due to a superb 19th over from Arshdeep Singh. They were then put on shaky ground by Sam Curran, who dismissed Shubman Gill and the situation came down to GT needing two to win off the last two balls. It is then that Tewatia scooped one to the boundary and finished the match. Mohit Sharma won player of the match for his figures of 2/18.

IPL Points table after Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans:

Rajasthan Royals continue to the top the table

Gujarat Titans have jumped past Kolkata Knight Riders to take up the third spot in the points table. More importantly for them, they have now got a two-point cushion between themselves and Chennai Super King, who are placed fifth and have played the same amount of matches as the Titans have. KKR, on the other hand, have a game in hand which means they could still take the third place back from GT as they continue to have a superior net run rate. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings remain sixth and their net run rate has plummeted to -0.226. This is their second consecutive loss, having started off with two consecutive wins.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap table after PBKS vs GT

Shikhar Dhawan continues to top the Orange Cap table despite his failure against Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill has got into the top five of the Orange Cap table, having taken his tally for the season to 183 in four matches at a strike rate of 141.86. PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan may have fallen for just eight runs in Mohali but he continues to top the standings with 233 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 146.54.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap table after PBKS vs GT

Yuzvendra Chahal has retained the Purple Cap after Rashid Khan came within one wicket of his tally

It had been a busy night in the top section of the Purple Cap table with many of the major contenders playing for both side. While Yuzvendra Chahal continues to hold the Purple Cap, Rashid Khan has come within one wicket of his tally of 10. Rashid is tied on 10 wickets with Mark Wood. Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami are all tied on seven wickets.

