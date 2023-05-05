IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: Kolkata Knight Riders get revenge, Mohammed Shami remains on top

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in Match 47 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Chasing a target of 172 runs, SRH were restricted to 166/8 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 41 runs off 40 balls by Aiden Markram. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen also played a knock of 36 runs off 20 deliveries. Shardul Thakur and Vaibhav Arora were in hot bowling form for KKR and scalped two dismissals each.

IPL 2023: KKR defeated SRH on Thursday.(PTI)

Initially, KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors reached 171/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of dominant batting by Rinku Singh and Rana. Rinku clobbered 46 runs off 35 deliveries and Rana smacked 42 off 31 balls. For SRH's bowling department, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took two wickets each.

IPL 2023 Points Table after SRH vs KKR match

Gujarat Titans are on top of the table with 12 points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are second with 11 points in 10 matches and Chennai Super Kngs are third with the same number of points, and net run rate being the deciding factor. Rajasthan Royals are fourth, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in fifth, Mumbai Indians in sixth and Punjab Kings in seventh place. Teams from fourth to seventh have 10 points, with net run rate being the difference.

KKR are in eighth position with eight points and SRH are ninth with six points. Delhi Capitals are bottom of the ten-team table with six points.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after SRH vs KKR match

RCB captain Faf du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race with 466 runs, followed by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal (428) in second position. CSK opener Devon Conway is third with 414 runs and RCB's Virat Kohli is fourth with 364. Conway's opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad is fifth with 354 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after SRH vs KKR match

GT pacer Mohammed Shami is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets. CSK's Tushar Deshpande (17) is second, PBKS' Arshdeep Singh (16) is third, followed by MI spinner Piyush Chawla (15) and RCB's Mohammed Siraj (15) in fourth and fifth position respectively.

