IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after DC vs GT: Sudharsan, Rashid make massive gains

Sai Sudharsan's impressive half-century and David Miller's crucial cameo extended Gujarat Titans' winning run in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Hardik Pandya's men outclassed Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. The defending champions registered a comfortable six-wicket win over David Warner's men at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first in their first home of the new season, Warner's Delhi Capitals posted a challenging total of 162-8 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans' David Miller, centre, hugs Sai Sudharsan as they celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League match(AP)

Leading the bowling attack of the reigning IPL champions, Mohammed Shami (3/41 in 4 overs) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29 in 4 overs) shared six wickets while Rashid Khan (3/31 in 4 overs) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Axar Patel's quick-fire knock of 36 off 22 balls and Warner's 37 off 32 balls lifted DC to 162-8 in 20 overs. In reply, Anrich Nortje removed openers Shubman Gill (14) and Wriddhiman Saha (14) for cheap before Khaleel Ahmed bagged the crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya prior to the end of the powerplay.

IPL 2023 points table after GT vs DC match

IPL 2023 points table after GT vs DC match (IPL)

Rescuing Gujarat Titans from a precarious position, premier batter Sudharsan struck a brilliant fifty (62*) while Miller chipped in with an entertaining knick of 31 off 16 balls. Sudharsann and Miller's batting blitz powered GT to a comfortable 6-wicket win over DC at Delhi. With the win, Pandya's GT side has regained the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Gujarat Titans are followed by last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are placed third in the IPL 2023 standings.

Orange Cap list after GT beat DC in IPL 2023 (IPL)

Orange Cap list after GT beat DC in IPL 2023

Sudharsan, who was named the Player of the Match for his blistering knock against DC, has eclipsed Virat Kohli by taking the fourth spot on the Orange Cap list. The GT batter has amassed 84 runs in 2 matches. With 93 runs in 2 games, DC skipper Warner has taken the third spot. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is still leading the batting charts at the IPL 2023.

Purple Cap list after GT's win over DC (IPL)

Purple Cap list after GT's win over DC

GT spinner Rashid has taken the second spot on the Purple Cap standings. Rashid has picked up 5 wickets in 2 matches. Pacer Shami has also bagged 5 wickets in 2 matches at the IPL 2023. England pacer Mark Wood leading the Purple Cap standings with 8 wickets in the IPL 2023. On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals will meet Punjab Kings in match No.8 of the IPL 2023 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

