IPL 2023 Points Table: Punjab Kings climb to fifth position; Arshdeep Singh surges to pole position in Purple Cap race

Punjab Kings bounced back to winning ways with a thrilling 13-run victory against Mumbai Indians in Match 31 of IPL 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing a target of 215 runs, MI reached 201/6 in 20 overs with half-centuries from Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57). PBKS fast bowler Arshdeep Singh ruled the night on Saturday with a four-wicket haul against Mumbai, including two in the final over.

Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match.

Initially, PBKS posted 214/8 in 20 overs. With the absence of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, stand-in skipper Sam Curran stepped up with a knock of 55 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, Harpreet Bhatia (41) and Atharva Taide (29) also played crucial quickfire knocks. For MI's bowling department, Piyush Chawla and Green bagged two wickets each.

IPL 2023 Points Table after MI vs PBKS match

IPL 2023 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants in second position. Chennai Super Kings are third, followed by defending champions Gujarat Titans and PBKS in fifth place. From first to fifth, all teams have the same number of points, with net run rate being the only difference. Also, PBKS have played an extra match than those teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in sixth position, followed by MI in seventh. Both teams have the same number of points with net run rate being the only difference. Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth, Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth and Delhi Capitals are bottom of the 10-team table.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after MI vs PBKS match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race

RCB's Faf du Plessis is in pole position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with 343 runs in six matches. DC captain David Warner (285) occupies second position, followed by RCB's Virat Kohli (279) in third position. LSG skipper KL Rahul (262) is fourth and CSK opener Devon Conway (258) is fifth.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after MI vs PBKS match

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race

PBKS' Arshdeep Singh is on top of the Purple Cap race with 13 wickets in seven games. He is followed by RCB's Mohammed Siraj (12) in second place, GT's Rashid Khan (12) in third, LSG's Mark Wood (11) in fourth and RR's Yuzvendra Chahal (11) in fifth position.

