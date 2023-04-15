IPL 2023 Points table: SRH jump up 2 places, Dhawan leads Orange Cap race, Chahal continues holding Purple Cap

England's Harry Brook notched up the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter helped his team to a season-high total of 228 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. While KKR captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored scintillating half centuries that kept the hosts in the game till the second last over, it was just too much for them to chase and they ended up losing by 23 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)

Brook was devastating against pacers on Friday, hitting three sixes and 12 fours in his innings. While he made the most of the powerplay, Brook then took a backseat as captain Aiden Markram smashed 50 off 26 balls in the middle overs. SRH were also helped by important contributions from Abhishek Sharma, who scored big off KKR's spinners, and Heinrich Klaasen.

In reply, it was always going to be difficult for KKR to maintain a run-rate of 11 plus per over but skipper Rana (75 off 41 balls) did launch into SRH bowlers with half a dozen sixes and had 'Man of the Moment' Rinku Singh (58 not out off 31 balls) for company in their 69-run stand off only 6.2 overs. This was after KR were reduced to 96 fo 5 within first 10 overs.

Once T Natarajan got rid of Rana, it was left to Rinku to pull off yet another heist as 57 were needed off last three overs. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29 in 4 overs) gave 10 in the 18th over while Natarajan (1/54 in 4 overs) went for 16 in the penultimate over.

IPL 2023 Points table after KKR vs SRH

SRH have jumped up two places with the win

SRH have jumped up to seventh place with that victory. It is their second consecutive victory and they now have four points with a net run rate of -0.822. Meanwhile, KKR remain fourth on four points as well with a net run rate of 0.711. Rajasthan Royals continue to sit at the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.588.

IPL 2023 Orange cap table after KKR vs SRH

Shikhar Dhawan continues to retain the Orange Cap

Harry Brook may have scored a century but he has only jumped up to 16th on the Orange Cap table, which just goes on to show just how poor he had been in previous games. KKR's Rinku Singh has jumped up to eighth with 156 runs scored in four matches at a strike rate of 175.28. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan continues to hold the Orange Cap with 233 runs in four matches.

IPL 2023 Purple cap table after KKR vs SRH

Yuzvendra Chahal remains on top of the Purple Cap table

There weren't too many movements at the top of the Purple Cap table either. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the charts with 10 wickets in four matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON