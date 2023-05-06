IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for MI vs CSK match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a blockbuster clash in Chennai. The Super Kings are currently third on the points table. They were forced to share points in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as rain played spoilsport and the match was abandoned. MI occupy the sixth spot now after winning five out of their nine matches. They have won their last two matches and would take the field with the aim to grab their third consecutive win and to avenge their home defeat against the MS Dhoni-led side earlier in the season.

Chennai Super Kings player Devon Conway (IPL Twitter)

There will be a number of stars on the field representing both teams and both sides will be keen to come out on top.

Here are the players expected to score the most runs/take the most wickets in the CSK vs MI game:

Most Runs – Devon Conway The CSK opener has failed to open his account in both of his outings against Mumbai to date. The third-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023 will look to change it this time around. Conway has been in top form this season, scoring 414 runs in 10 matches at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 144. In Chennai, Conway has played four matches and scored 266 runs at an average of 133 and a strike rate of 151. He could very well be the match-winner once again for CSK.

Most Wickets- Ravindra Jadeja The left-arm spinner was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first game between the two teams. He picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma while giving away only 20 runs in four overs.

In 10 matches so far, he has picked 14 wickets at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 7. He will once again be dangerous on a spin-friendly pitch.

