IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for MI vs RCB match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to avenge their reverse fixture loss and get back to winning ways when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 54 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 9). Both teams will look to keep their playoff hopes alive as Rohit Sharma’s MI and Faf du Plessis-led RCB will look to bounce back after their recent defeats against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively.

The match marks the latest chapter in the rivalry between Rohit's MI and Kohli's RCB(IPL)

MI are sixth in the IPL 2023 points table, while RCB occupy fifth spot and both teams will be desperate to get back on track with a win on Tuesday.

As the two teams are ready to face off once again, let’s take a look at the players expected to score the most runs/take the most wickets in today’s match:

Most Wickets- Mohammed Siraj

RCB's spearhead has been on top form this season, bowling in great rhythm especially inside the power play. In IPL 2023, Siraj has claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7. In the reverse fixture against MI in Bangalore he scalped one wicket while giving away only twenty-one runs in four overs. He didn’t have a good game in the defeat to DC last time out and will look to get back to his devastating best against MI.

Most Runs- Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is currently the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 511 runs in 10 matches, including five half-centuries, at a strike rate of 157. He scored 73 in the reverse fixture in Bangalore.

With RCB desperate for wins, du Plessis will look to continue his form and lead the team from the front. The South African batter enjoys decent success at the Wankhede Stadium, having scored 575 runs in 17 matches at the venue.

If he gets going on Tuesday, expect du Plessis to play a big knock against Mumbai.

