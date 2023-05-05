IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for RR vs GT tie

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Despite losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by five runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT are top of the points table. While the Royals are placed in the fourth position after their loss to Mumbai Indians (MI). There will be a number of stars on the field representing both teams and both sides will be keen to come out on top.

R Ashwin in action. (IPL)

Keeping the same in mind, we present two Dream11 players who are expected to score the most runs and take most wickets

Most wickets - Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for his side at the moment. He has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 7. The experienced campaigner has been in terrific form, however, he leaked 37 runs in four overs without taking any wicket in his previous outing against GT this season. He will hope to have a much better day this time around.

Most runs - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament currently. His nine outings have seen him score 339 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140. In his first match against Rajasthan this season, he scored 45 runs off 34 balls. Gujarat would be hoping for Gill to come all guns blazing once again and avenge the defeat last time out. He has scored two fifties in his last three outings. With three fifties already, Gill has been in good nick but hasn’t quite exploded. Could tonight be the occasion?

