Home / Cricket / IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for RR vs GT tie

IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for RR vs GT tie

ByHT Sports Desk
May 05, 2023 04:59 PM IST

We present two Dream11 players who are expected to score the most runs and take most wickets.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Despite losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by five runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT are top of the points table. While the Royals are placed in the fourth position after their loss to Mumbai Indians (MI). There will be a number of stars on the field representing both teams and both sides will be keen to come out on top.

R Ashwin in action. (IPL)
R Ashwin in action. (IPL)

Keeping the same in mind, we present two Dream11 players who are expected to score the most runs and take most wickets

Most wickets - Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for his side at the moment. He has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 7. The experienced campaigner has been in terrific form, however, he leaked 37 runs in four overs without taking any wicket in his previous outing against GT this season. He will hope to have a much better day this time around.

Most runs - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament currently. His nine outings have seen him score 339 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140. In his first match against Rajasthan this season, he scored 45 runs off 34 balls. Gujarat would be hoping for Gill to come all guns blazing once again and avenge the defeat last time out. He has scored two fifties in his last three outings. With three fifties already, Gill has been in good nick but hasn’t quite exploded. Could tonight be the occasion?

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravichandran ashwin ashwin ipl + 1 more
ravichandran ashwin ashwin ipl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out