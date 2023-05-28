IPL 2023 prize money details: How much money will CSK, GT take home after Indian Premier League final

Eyeing their record-equalling fifth title in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to cross swords with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni and Co. will meet Pandya's men in the summit clash of the IPL 2023 at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Kickstarting the 16th edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad, GT recorded a comfortable win over CSK in the tournament opener at home. CSK skipper MS Dhoni and GT skipper Hardik Pandya from their first IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium

After finishing behind table-toppers Gujarat in the league stage, second-placed CSK avenged their defeat by outclassing Pandya's men in the IPL 2023 playoffs at the Chepauk. This was also CSK's first-ever win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL. While CSK defeated Pandya's GT side in the Qualifier to enter the final, the defending champions hammered five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to book their tickets for the summit clash.

Four-time champions CSK finished runners-up in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. Winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) were rewarded with INR 4.8 crore for winning the IPL at the time. The runners-up of the first two editions received INR 2 crore. For the 16th edition of the IPL, the total prize purse for all participating teams is INR 46.5 crore.

LSG will earn INR 6.5 crore; MI get INR 7 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI), who finished third in the IPL 2023 will get INR 7 crore. Fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants will earn INR 6.5 crore this season. The winner of the Purple Cap and Orange Cap will get a cash reward of ₹15 lakh each. The winner of this season's IPL will receive INR 20 crore while the runners-up will be awarded INR 13 crore.

IPL's Emerging Player of the tournament will earn ₹20 lakh as a cash reward while the Most Valuable Player of the season is set to receive prize money of ₹12 lakh. Cash rewards of ₹15 lakh will be given to the winners of Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Game Changer of the Season. As many as six add-on awards ( ₹1 lakh each) were up for grabs in the league stage of the IPL 2023.

