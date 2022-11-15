IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: KKR confirm three releases; Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal not retained - report
IPL 2023 Retention Live Updates: The ten franchises of Indian Premier League have finalised the list of players retained and released and the same will be revealed shortly. So far we know, that Kolkata Knight Riders have released Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, and Alex Hales - all three have opted not to play the upcoming edition. A mini-auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. In a major update, the purse value of every franchise have been increased from ₹90 crore to 95 crore. Catch the LIVE updates of IPL 2023 Retention:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 06:06 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Big releases ahead of auction
Official! Kane Williamson released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings bid adieu to Dwayne Bravo
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 06:03 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Auction rules
No restrictions of number of players that can be retained or released
5 crores added to team purse
No right to match at the auction
No trading allowed after November 15th
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:51 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: News coming in from Punjab Kings
As per fresh reports, Mayank Agarwal has been released by Punjab Kings.
Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Shahrukh Khan have been retained.
Meanwhile, West Indies allrounder Odean Smith has also been released.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:48 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Three official releases by KKR
“We respect Pat Cummins, Sam Billings and Alex Hales' decision of skipping next year's IPL due to personal reasons and national team commitments. All the best, guys!” - Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:38 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Big news coming in
Big news coming in, multiple reports cite that Kane Williamson has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
A complete overhaul can be expected in the Orange camp, given their disappointing run in the last two editions.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:34 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Stoinis to remain with LSG
ESPNCricinfo reported that Marcus Stoinis will remain with the Lucknow Super Giants. What do you make of the move?
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:31 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: RR release two players
As per reports, Rajasthan Royals will be releasing Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell.
The two got very limited chance with Royals in the previous edition and will now be seen delivering their service to other franchise, if sold at the auction.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:27 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Titans retain Wade?
Another news coming in is Gujarat Titans retaining Matthew Wade. The official information for the same is yet to come, but it is learnt that the Australian wicketkeeper-batter will remain with the defending champions.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:23 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: RCB retain 6 overseas talents?
As per reports, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be retaining six overseas players.
The list features Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, David Willey and Josh Hazlewood.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:18 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Will KKR release Finch?
Will KKR release Aaron Finch? The former Australia ODI captain was roped in by the Knight Riders as replacement for Alex Hales last year.
He didn't have a stellar season but was in good touch at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 05:07 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Deadline over
The deadline to finalise the player retention is officially over as it was November 15, 5:00 PM IST.
Shortly we'll have the names of all the players, who have been retained and released by the franchises.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 04:58 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Pollard takes new role at MI
Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL earlier today and will now be assisting the franchise as a batting coach.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 04:51 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Trade between RCB and MI
Jason Behrendorff was the first player to be traded in IPL 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore quick will now be seen delivering his services to Mumbai Indians.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 04:46 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Rajasthan Royals retain Devdutt Padikkal
Rajasthan Royals have retained Devdutt Padikkal. The Jaipur franchise had bought the left-handed batter for ₹7.75 crore in the mega auction. He scored 376 runs in 12 innings in the previous season.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 04:37 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: What we know so far
Kolkata Knight Riders have traded in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans.
They have also traded in Shardul Thakur in place of Aman Khan from Delhi Capitals.
Both Pat Cummins and Sam Billings have opted out of the season and have been released by the franchise subsequently.
-
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 04:32 PM
IPL 2023 Retention LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League player retention. Today is the final day to submit the list of retained players to BCCI, which will be revealed shortly. A few trades have already been made. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!