‘Easy, big fella!’: Rilee Rossouw pulls Phil Salt's legs as DC teammates discuss on field spat with Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the most aggressive unit in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Virat Kohli being at the forefront. The former RCB skipper recently collided against his former India teammate Gautam Gambhir after his side's 18-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), forcing others to intervene and separate the duo.

Mohammed Siraj has an angry word with Phil Salt during IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore(AP)

Apart from Kohli, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj too has failed to control his emotions on quite a few occasions in the tournament. He too was involved in some tensed moments involving Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq in the part of the heated altercation in the match against LSG.

Apart from that incident Siraj once again found himself in an unwanted situation when RCB locked horns with Delhi Capitals. Chasing a stiff 182 against RCB, Phil Salt provided Delhi with an explosive start leaving the opposition frustrated.

Siraj, who has been enjoying red-hot form, also failed to find inroads against the Capitals and was not spared from Salt's onslaught, who scored 87 off 45 balls.

Siraj conceded 28 runs in the two overs he bowled and was caught in a heated exchange with Salt. The incident took place in the fifth over of the Delhi run chase as Siraj bowled a bouncer against Salt after getting hammered for two sixes and a boundary.

On-field umpires and Delhi skipper David Warner, who was batting at the other end, were forced to intervene and separate the two. The moment didn't have much impact on the batter as Capitals completed the chase with 20 balls to spare and won the match by seven wickets.

In a video shared on the official website of IPL, Salt and his DC teammate Rilee Rossouw revisited the incident and tried adding some humour to it.

"Were you and Siraj just organizing tomorrow night's dinner?" Rossouw can be heard asking in the video.

Salt hilariously quipped: “That's exactly what he said. He said, 'Where do you want go' and I said, 'Maybe Teppanyaki'. And then he fired up because he did not want to go Teppanyaki, he wanted to go to Bukhara. And I was like, 'easy, big fella.”

