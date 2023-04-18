IPL 2023 points table: Chennai Super Kings enter top three; Faf du Plessis takes Orange Cap

Devon Conway's knock of 83 runs followed by Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana's blistering spells helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch an exciting 8-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

CSK scored a crucial win over RCB to get themselves into the top four(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Akash Singh dismissed Kohli in the first over, while Tushar Deshpande got the better of Lomror in the second. Then Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground. The blistering duo brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls.

Du Plessis scored 62 off 33 balls while Maxwell made 76 in 36. While they kept RCB well ahead of the required rate, the hosts ran out of steam after their dismissals. Dinesh Karthik kept them in the hunt with a 14-ball 28 but RCB were eventually left to chase 19 runs in the final. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana did the job for CSK and the four-time champions won by eight runs.

IPL Points table after RCB vs CSK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK have entered the top four with the win

CSK have jumped up to third with the win over RCB. They are now on six points with a net run rate of 0.265. RCB, meanwhile, remain in seventh spot with four points and a net run rate of -0.318. Rajasthan Royals are the top-placed team with eight points, thus holding a two-point lead on the rest of the chasing pack. Lucknow Super Giants are second above CSK with six points and a net run rate of 0.761.

IPL Orange Cap table after RCB vs CSK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faf du Plessis jumped up to the top spot

RCB captain Faf du Plessis now holds the Orange Cap, having overtaken Venkatesh Iyer who himself shot up to the top spot thanks to a century he scored on Sunday. Du Plessis's whirlwind knock of 62 in 33 balls took his season's tally to 259 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 172.66 and average of 64.75. Virat Kohli, who fell after scoring six runs on Monday, has dropped out of the top five.

IPL Purple Cap table vs RCB vs CSK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tushar Deshpande entered the top five of the Purple Cap rankings

CSK's Tushar Deshpande entering the top five has been the only movement at the top of the Purple Cap table after Monday's run-fest. Deshpande is on 10 wickets for the season, level with fourth-placed Shami but placed below the Gujarat Titans pacer on the basis of his inferior economy rate. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continues to hold the Purple Cap on 11 wickets. Second-placed Mark Wood and third-placed Rashid Khan are both on 11 wickets as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON