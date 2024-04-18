IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score: Mumbai, Punjab look to end barren run, put campaign back on track
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score: Struggling Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings face each other, with both teams in search of a desperate and much-needed win.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: This is a do-or-die match for both teams as they fight to stay afloat in IPL 2024. Punjab Kings require a turnaround, currently stuck at 8th with just 2 wins, and desperately need a victory to revive their campaign. Mumbai Indians haven't fared much better. After starting with a dismal 3-match losing streak, they managed to win two but are back on a losing streak after their last encounter. This puts them in second-to-last position. The pressure is on the five-time champions, led by their new captain, who is struggling to find their rhythm this season. Today's match against Punjab Kings is a defining one for their title hopes....Read More
Head-to-Head Record
Total matches played: 31
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Won: 15
Mumbai Indians (MI) Won: 16
Punjab’s highest total against MI: 230
Mumbai’s highest score against PBKS: 223
Key Players to Watch:
Punjab Kings (PBKS):
Bowling Powerhouse: Look out for the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran. Rabada's recent fiery spell (4-0-18-2) and Curran's consistent bowling (4-0-25-2) pose a serious threat to the Mumbai batting lineup.
Captain's Call (Questionable): Shikhar Dhawan's injury status is a concern. If he plays, his form will be crucial for Punjab's batting success.
Emerging Late Bloomers: Keep an eye on Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. They have stepped up in recent matches, providing valuable contributions in the latter innings.
Mumbai Indians (MI):
Hitman on Fire: Rohit Sharma's sensational 105*(63) in the previous match makes him a player to fear. His explosive batting could single-handedly turn the tide for Mumbai.
The Bumrah Show (Needs Support): Jasprit Bumrah continues to be Mumbai's bowling backbone. His economical spell (4-0-27-0) last time is a testament to his skill. However, the team needs other bowlers to step up and support him.
Middle-Order Muddle: Hardik Pandya and Tim David haven't lived up to their potential. Their improvement is vital for a strong Mumbai performance.
Finding Bumrah's Backup: The bowling attack relies heavily on Bumrah. Mumbai needs to find bowlers who can consistently contribute alongside him.
Bonus Watch: Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) may not be a consistent performer, but his impactful 29(24) in the last match makes him a potential X-factor if the Punjab top order falters again.
Playing XI Predictions:
PBKS Probable Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
Impact Subs: Rahul Chahar and Rilee Rossouw
MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Subs: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara
Pitch Condition
The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur typically offers a fair competition for both batsmen and bowlers. Spectators can expect matches with scores ranging from the 170s to the 190s, where fast bowlers also have the chance to take wickets.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: SKY's away troubles
IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav may have established himself as the best T20 batter in the world in international cricket over the past one and a half years but he hasn't really translated that into IPL form. A case in point being that SKY's average away from home since IPL 2023 is only 26.44.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: A milestone for Rohit Sharma
IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma will be playing his 250th IPL match today. He will be just the second player to get to the mark after MS Dhoni.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score: He may not be the Mumbai Indians captain anymore but that doesn't rob Rohit Sharma of this momentuous occasion. Tonight's game against the Punjab Kings is Rohit's 250th in IPL, making him only the second player after MS Dhoni to achieve this landmark.
IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Match 33 of the 2024 Indian Premier League is here, and it pits two struggling teams in Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. With 4 points after 2 wins from six matches, there isn't much to pick between the two as Punjab and Mumbai currently occupy the 8th and 9th place respectively. A win today for either team promises to inject some much-needed confidence as the IPL 2024 slowly advances towards the business end of the tournament.