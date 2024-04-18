IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score: Mumbai, Punjab look to end barren run, put campaign back on track

IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI IPL Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: This is a do-or-die match for both teams as they fight to stay afloat in IPL 2024. Punjab Kings require a turnaround, currently stuck at 8th with just 2 wins, and desperately need a victory to revive their campaign. Mumbai Indians haven't fared much better. After starting with a dismal 3-match losing streak, they managed to win two but are back on a losing streak after their last encounter. This puts them in second-to-last position. The pressure is on the five-time champions, led by their new captain, who is struggling to find their rhythm this season. Today's match against Punjab Kings is a defining one for their title hopes....Read More

Head-to-Head Record

Total matches played: 31

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Won: 15

Mumbai Indians (MI) Won: 16

Punjab’s highest total against MI: 230

Mumbai’s highest score against PBKS: 223

Key Players to Watch:

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Bowling Powerhouse: Look out for the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran. Rabada's recent fiery spell (4-0-18-2) and Curran's consistent bowling (4-0-25-2) pose a serious threat to the Mumbai batting lineup.

Captain's Call (Questionable): Shikhar Dhawan's injury status is a concern. If he plays, his form will be crucial for Punjab's batting success.

Emerging Late Bloomers: Keep an eye on Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. They have stepped up in recent matches, providing valuable contributions in the latter innings.

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Hitman on Fire: Rohit Sharma's sensational 105*(63) in the previous match makes him a player to fear. His explosive batting could single-handedly turn the tide for Mumbai.

The Bumrah Show (Needs Support): Jasprit Bumrah continues to be Mumbai's bowling backbone. His economical spell (4-0-27-0) last time is a testament to his skill. However, the team needs other bowlers to step up and support him.

Middle-Order Muddle: Hardik Pandya and Tim David haven't lived up to their potential. Their improvement is vital for a strong Mumbai performance.

Finding Bumrah's Backup: The bowling attack relies heavily on Bumrah. Mumbai needs to find bowlers who can consistently contribute alongside him.

Bonus Watch: Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) may not be a consistent performer, but his impactful 29(24) in the last match makes him a potential X-factor if the Punjab top order falters again.

Playing XI Predictions:

PBKS Probable Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Impact Subs: Rahul Chahar and Rilee Rossouw

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Subs: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara

Pitch Condition

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur typically offers a fair competition for both batsmen and bowlers. Spectators can expect matches with scores ranging from the 170s to the 190s, where fast bowlers also have the chance to take wickets.