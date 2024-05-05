IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru climb to seventh, Gujarat Titans ninth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it back-to-back wins against Gujarat Titans with a convincing four-wicket victory in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Saturday. Chasing 148, RCB cruised to 152/6 in 13.4 overs, courtesy of a Faf du Plessis (64) half-century. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli smacked 42 off 27 deliveries. For GT's bowling department, Joshua Little took four wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot.(AFP)

Initially, GT were bowled out for 147 in 19.3 overs, with Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Mohammed Siraj taking two wickets each respectively.

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Du Plessis said, "We've been really good in the last few games, with both bat and ball. We've been unbelievable in the field as well. The wicket was a bit different, there was a bit more bounce. Wanted to make sure we take that information from the pitch and give it to the bowlers. Yes there was a dropped catch but it's the effort that we look for and that was there throughout."

"The games we've played here have all been high-scoring, anything around 180-190 would've been par. Was important we didn't look at the scoreboard when we went out to bat and try and play the way we play. Was a bit nervous. Probably not the best assessment from us there. Yes we wanted to go out there and get the total quickly to boost the NRR but probably when we were 4 down, we had to calm down a little bit," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs GT

IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2024 points table, with 16 points in 10 matches, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (14) in second place. Lucknow Super Giants are third with 12 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad (12) are fourth.

Chennai Super Kings are fifth with 10 points, Delhi Capitals are sixth with 10 points. Meanwhile, RCB are seventh with eight points, Punjab Kings (8) are eighth and GT are ninth. Mumbai Indians are bottom of the standings with six points in 11 fixtures.